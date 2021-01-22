DALLAS — Trinity Consultants Inc.® (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm based in Dallas, acquired Sespe Consulting (Sespe), an environmental, engineering, and planning firm based in Ventura, California. The transaction is designed to enhance Trinity’s capabilities, particularly in the area of land use planning for major projects and represents new operational locations in Ventura, San Diego, and Oregon.

Sespe serves public and private sector clients throughout California and Oregon, specializing in land use planning, environmental permitting and compliance, and worker safety. Client sectors include mining and construction materials, oil and gas, general manufacturing, agriculture, real estate development, and municipalities. The staff of more than 20 professionals include experienced engineers, planners, geologists, and scientists.

John Hecht, Joe King, and Rob Dal Farra founded Sespe in 2009, following two decades of working together in environmental consulting. The founders will remain in place, leading Sespe staff, serving clients, and coordinating with other Trinity offices in Irvine, Bakersfield, Sacramento, and Oakland, California.

“The Sespe team is enthusiastic about joining with such a first-class organization as Trinity,” said Hecht. “We look forward to being able to better to serve our clients and the growth opportunities that we anticipate from joining forces.”

Vineet Masuraha, West Coast managing director, Trinity, said, “We have known Sespe as a worthy competitor for a number of years. We could not be more pleased to be teaming up with them to support West Coast clients with superior environmental services.”

For more information, visit www.trinityconsultants.com.