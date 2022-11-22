As part of its yearly study of college majors, analysts at the scholarship website Scholaroo reviewed 13 of the most popular engineering majors, inside 103 majors across the U.S., to find out which engineering majors have the highest and lowest earning potential.

Here are the best-paid engineering degrees in the U.S. job sector.

FIGURE 2. A table showcasing the top 10 best-paying engineering majors.

According to the study, the median salary for mechanical engineers is $95,300. For more information, visit www.scholaroo.com/report/best-college-majors.