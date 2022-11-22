CORK, IRELAND — Johnson Controls, a global provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has named Lei Schlitz as vice president and president, global products. In this role, Schlitz will lead the global products business, succeeding Jeff Williams, who retired earlier this year. She will be based in Milwaukee.

“There is a multibillion dollar, addressable market in front of us, with unconstrained growth opportunities to deliver increased customer value through a wide range of building portfolio products,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls. “Lei brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, and she will be an asset to Johnson Controls as we accelerate our solution offerings and leverage our scale to capture this incredible market opportunity.”

Schlitz joins Johnson Controls from Illinois Tool Works (ITW), where she most recently held the role of executive vice president, automotive OEM segment. Throughout her 14-year career at ITW, she held a number of progressive roles, including, vice president, research and development; group president, global ware-wash & refrigeration business and food equipment, Asia Pacific; and executive vice president, food equipment group.

Prior to ITW, Schlitz spent seven years at Siemens Energy & Automation, most recently as the business manager for emerging businesses, residential product division. Prior to that, she served as director of product & manufacturing engineering, low voltage group. Earlier in her career, Schlitz spent time at both General Electric and Eaton Corp.

Schlitz holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in engineering mechanics from Tsinghua University, China. For more information, visit

