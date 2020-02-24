NV5 Appoints Melinda Johnson as Executive Vice President of Building Technologies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — NV5 Global Inc., a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, appointed Melinda Johnson, P.E., LEED AP, GGP, as executive vice president of the Building Technologies Group of NV5. In her role, Johnson is responsible for the operations of the Building Technologies Group, which includes the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection (MEP-FP) and technology businesses and will develop collaborative opportunities to drive organic growth.

Johnson brings more than 25 years of experience in the fields of engineering, business, and finance. She will lead NV5’s efforts to implement best practices for design, marketing, financials, and quality assurance/quality control across the Building Technologies organization. Johnson is a registered P.E. in six states and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Polytechnic University of New York and an MBA in finance from Adelphi University.

“I am honored to lead NV5’s Building Technologies Group and look forward to driving the continued expansion and strategic direction of our MEP-FP and Technology businesses,” said Johnson.

“We are pleased that Melinda Johnson will be leading our Building Technologies Group,” said Dickerson Wright, P.E., chairman and CEO of NV5. “Her leadership will introduce innovative approaches to the design and commissioning of systems and technology in buildings, campuses, and facilities and drive accelerated growth.”

