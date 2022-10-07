WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is celebrating its inaugural National Propane Day today, Oct. 7. PERC is observing National Propane Day as an opportunity to recognize the propane industry and celebrate all the benefits propane offers to a variety of other industries, like commercial construction.

“Propane is energy for everyone, ensuring energy equity and reducing carbon emissions,” said Bryan Cordill, director of residential and commercial business development, PERC. “On October 7, we are celebrating National Propane Day by talking about all of the benefits propane offers. Propane is clean, reliable, affordable, and available right now.”

Millions of Americans use propane for heat, hot water, cooking, and power generation at home and at work. It is also a popular energy source for school buses, emergency first-responder equipment, high-end restaurants, agriculture operations, and countless other applications.

Propane is a low-carbon alternative fuel with the versatility to power a wide variety of residential and commercial applications. Propane’s clean, efficient operation helps reduce emissions in major systems like space and water heating, for example.

Using propane-powered construction equipment can help reduce emissions during the building process. Propane equipment generally emits fewer total nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than equipment fueled by electricity, gasoline, or diesel.

“Propane’s versatility extends to equipment used for power generation, job site heat, material handling, and concrete work, presenting a single fuel solution for construction professionals,” said Cordill. “Consider this clean energy option that is available right now not only on Propane Day, but all year long.”

For more information, visit