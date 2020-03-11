Propane Education & Research Council Touts Propane’s Ability to Solve Commercial Water Heating Challenges

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council released a new online resource that illustrates how propane can solve common water heating challenges for contractors and commercial building owners of all kinds.

“Water heating is a major energy consumer in many commercial buildings, and as building owners and operators look for more efficient solutions, we want them to know that propane tankless systems can provide increased energy efficiency, better performance, and even a smaller carbon footprint,” said Bryan Cordill, director of residential and commercial business development at PERC. “This resource showcases propane’s versatility as a water heating solution and demonstrates that, no matter the size or scope of a building, propane tankless systems can meet a wide range of load types.”

The infographic , available on Propane.com , outlines the main benefits of tankless systems including their reliability, energy-efficient performance, and a space-saving footprint. The guide walks through primary concerns, challenges, solutions, and results, providing applicable, real-life examples of how any project — whether it be a restaurant, college residence hall, or hotel, for example — can benefit from flexible water heating.

Propane tankless units provide comfort, convenience, and efficiency by supplying high volumes of hot water with compact and highly-innovative technology. Available in a range of capacities, they can be combined into larger arrays for water output rates of several hundred gallons per minute, ensuring zero waste of energy or space keeping a larger water tank hot at all hours.