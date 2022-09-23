LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Montrose Environmental Group Inc. acquired AirKinetics Inc., a provider of emissions testing services in the western U.S. AirKinetics’ leadership team, including founder and president Tony Wong, will join Montrose’s measurement and analysis segment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

AirKinetics has been a provider of emissions testing services to industry and government partners since 1995. The company is recognized as a top environmental testing firm in Southern California with domain expertise in compliance and regulatory testing, CEMS testing, engineering and diagnostics testing, and ambient air monitoring. AirKinetics’ expertise is primarily in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington.

“The addition of AirKinetics will allow us to strengthen our stack testing and emissions capabilities on the West Coast, which is home to some of the strictest local and state regulations in the country,” said Shawn Nelezen, senior vice president of air quality services at Montrose. “With nearly 30 years of experience in the emissions industry, Tony and his team understand and have advised clients on the multitude of air quality compliance and regulatory laws.”

“With our shared regional footprint in Southern California, we’ve known and competed against Montrose for years and have a deep respect for the talent and professionalism of the company,” said Tony Wong, president, AirKinetics. “In joining forces, we expand our reach throughout the West and can offer clients an array of complementary services as well as innovative new air testing technologies. We look forward to leveraging our understanding of complex federal, state, and local environmental laws and regulations to create a best-in-class consulting solution.”

For more information, visit

.