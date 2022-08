LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Terracon, a provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, named Lori Cathcart director of corporate sustainability. Cathcart is responsible for developing and implementing internal corporate sustainability strategies, policies, and procedures including stakeholder engagement, materiality assessments, risk analysis, and reporting.

“Over the past several years, Terracon has brought increased focus and intentionality to becoming a more sustainable organization, both internally and through the services we provide our clients,” Cathcart said. “I’m excited to be contributing to this important effort.”

Cathcart joined Terracon in 2017 as environmental assistant service line director for Terracon’s western operating group. She has more than 30 years of environmental and operational leadership experience, focused on program development and execution, employee stewardship, client advocacy, and service line growth. For more information, visit

