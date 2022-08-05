The HVAC industry is constantly evolving. That comfort evolution is on full display this year, as manufacturers continue to introduce bigger, brighter, and bolder innovations. While consumer features are easily recognized and glamorized, what about the time, effort, and expense that goes into creating a product that is actually effective and preferred by those in the field?

Engineered Systems’ Commercial Comfort Products of the Year (CCP) award contest prioritizes products that can be conveniently designed, specified, installed, and maintained across six categories: cooling equipment, heating equipment, IAQ and ventilation, motors and drives, pumps and flow controls, and rooftop units (RTUs).

The CCP contest is the only contest across the industry designed to embrace the thought processes of engineers, as the winning products are chosen by a panel of professional engineers who scored each submission based on a number of factors, including efficiency, compatibility, uniqueness, intuitiveness, and more.

“The third-annual Commercial Comfort Products of the Year awards contest serves as a podium for the most innovative, new HVACR products,” said Sarah Harding, publisher, Engineered Systems. “These products are not only attractive to end users but to the engineers who specify them out in the field. If they've gained the endorsement of our engineering panel, I’d highly recommend all engineers consider adding these award-winning products to any future projects they’re working on.”

The following article examines each of our six winners in great detail, including how long the products were in development, what new features caught the attention of our judges, and more.

The staff of Engineered Systems is proud to disseminate these awards on inventive products that are designed with HVAC engineers in mind and would like to offer an astounding congratulations to the winners.

Winners:

Cooling Equipment – Carrier AquaEdge 19MV Chiller

Heating Equipment – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS) Heat2O® Heat Pump Water Heater

IAQ/Ventilation – Greenheck AMPLIFY Overhead Fan with Northern Light Technology

Motors & Drives – Nidec SynRA™ Synchronous Motor

Pumps & Flow Controls – Grundfos Distributed Pumping