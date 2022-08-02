CLEVELAND — Lincoln Electric introduces the POWER MIG® 215 MPi™ multi-process welder, a lightweight dual-input voltage machine with a new ergonomic design. The POWER MIG 215 MPi welder builds on the strong foundation established by Lincoln Electric’s POWER MIG 210 MP® welder and offers added functionality with a robust case designed for portability.

“The POWER MIG 215 MPi is ideal for the home hobbyist as well as the professional who specializes in metal fabrication, maintenance and repair, or light industrial work,” said Joe Keipert, product manager for commercial welding equipment at Lincoln Electric. “It offers a wide range of capabilities that make it ideal for welders who want to take their skill set and experience to the next level.”

The versatile POWER MIG 215 MPi can handle a range of welding processes – MIG, Flux-Cored, Stick, and DC TIG. Other new features include:

Increased duty cycle for longer weld time;

A built-in TIG solenoid that requires no installation by the user;

An improved wire drive that ensures consistent wire feeding;

Sleek, robust, and ergonomically designed housing with additional handles; and

The new Magnum® PRO 175L Gun.

In addition to incorporating its patented Ready. Set. Weld® technology into the POWER MIG 215 MPi, Lincoln Electric has packed several new advanced options into this machine, including:

Pre- and post-flow adjustments;

Gas purge functionality;

ArcFX® technology; and

Memory capability.

For more information, visit

.