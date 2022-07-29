MASON, Ohio — With the Harris Products Group brazing and soldering app, it is easy to find the right alloy for the job with no waiting around for Wi-Fi or internet access. The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The app provides integrated alloy information, how-to-videos, safety information, helpful brazing and soldering techniques, and more. Large icons and graphics also make navigation fast and easy. With enabled locations services, users can find the closest Harris distributor in the U.S. and Canada with one click. For more information, visit

.