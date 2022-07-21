CARMS, Wales — Huntingdon Fusion Techniques (HFT) unveiled its updated PurgEye® 100.

Weld Purging requires the removal of oxygen and it is important that welders know exactly when it is safe to start welding to ensure welds remain free from oxidation. This state-of-the-art Weld Purge Monitor® accurately reads down to 100ppm, suitable for welding stainless steel.

“We are very excited to be launching our new PurgEye® 100,” said Luke Keane, technical sales manager, HFT. “Guesswork is eliminated with the monitor and welders can know exactly what the oxygen content is before, during and after welding.”

The hand held PurgEye 100 now features a metal housing, which has been upgraded from a plastic one. Readings are from atmospheric oxygen level (20.94%), right down to 100 ppm (0.01%) of oxygen.

The PurgEye 100 is IP65 rated and comes with leak-tight push buttons, auto calibration features, vacuum-sealed leak-tight probe assembly, and wrist/neck strap.

Boasting a clear, easy-to-read LCD screen, the PurgEye 100’s display features a low battery icon as well as the low sensor icon. When the monitor is not in use, an automatic sleep mode activates to conserve battery life.

The Weld Purge Monitor was invented by HFT in the 1970s and with 45-plus years of innovation, design, and manufacturing experience. For more information, visit

