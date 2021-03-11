MILWAUKEE — Amen Air Inc. and York Factory Direct partnered with Building Homes for Heroes during a welcome home ceremony in Lutz, Florida, for Army Staff Sergeant Mylee Cardenas. Cardenas joined the military following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, citing her devastation over what occurred as her inspiration to serve. While deployed in Afghanistan, Cardenas found a lump on her breast but did not seek medical attention, as she did not want to abandon her all-female unit and their mission. Upon her arrival home, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

Now cancer-free, Cardenas is tackling a variety of other missions. She previously worked as a contributing photojournalist for major media outlets. In her role, she returned to war zones to help shed light on the conflicts that affected the areas. Cardenas is a single mother to her 16-year-old daughter, Brianna, and she hopes to adopt more children she met through her former job as a caseworker. Cardenas also is a master’s degree student, public speaker, veteran’s activist, health and fitness coach, model, and actor.

To support Cardenas, Johnson Controls and York Factory Direct donated a York heating and cooling system with a Wi-Fi-enabled York touch-screen thermostat. Amen Air Inc. donated the HVAC installation services for the veteran’s new home.

“I am not sure my words could appropriately express my gratitude to York and Amen Air Inc. for our new heating and cooling system,” Cardenas said. “I wake up every day with peace of mind. I am very grateful for their continued support of the veteran community and Building Homes for Heroes.”

Building Homes for Heroes is a national organization that recognizes those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces by supporting the needs of severely wounded or disabled soldiers and their families. The organization strives to build or renovate quality homes and donate them, mortgage-free, to injured veterans nationwide.

"We're grateful to have gotten the opportunity to give back to this well-deserving local veteran and her growing family alongside York and Building Homes for Heroes," said George Maniates, owner and president, Amen Air Inc. "Mylee Cardenas is a true hero, and we are honored to offer our services for her new home."

The York brand of Johnson Controls has been a proud sponsor of Building Homes for Heroes since 2014. The company has been recognized by US Veterans magazine as a top veteran-friendly company. Johnson Controls is also committed to hiring veterans and military spouses. Veteran employees are honored to design, engineer, and assemble systems that help improve the lives of fellow veterans.

Building Homes for Heroes invites anyone wishing to volunteer or donate to the organization to contact Building Homes for Heroes at info@buildinghomesforheroes.org. To learn more about Building Homes for Heroes www.buildinghomesforheroes.org.