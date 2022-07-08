MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied Americas Inc. has taken a majority interest in CM3 Building Solutions Inc. (CM3), a Philadelphia-based service and solutions provider offering building automation and technology, energy services, security and fire protection, and HVAC support throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

This new relationship expands Daikin Applied’s ability to serve customers across the entire life cycle of the company’s building systems and operation. Daikin Applied, a division of Daikin Industries, Ltd., a global air conditioning company, has a legacy of designing and delivering innovative HVAC solutions that not only provide superior comfort but address larger societal concerns, like improving IAQ and cutting carbon emissions. Its offerings include equipment, services, and controls for commercial and industrial facilities.

“With CM3’s solutions expertise, Daikin Applied will network its HVAC technologies with other building systems, such as security, life safety, retro-commissioning, and energy services,” said Nick Brazis, vice president of corporate development at Daikin Applied. “The connectivity effectively modernizes facilities and building portfolios to maximize performance. Customers will have an enterprise-wide view and command of their entire operation, as well as comprehensive data and analytics to reduce carbon emissions without reducing occupant comfort.”

“Today, when buildings use 75% of the country’s power and 40% of its energy, we need to help customers manage their entire environment to achieve the next level of efficiency and sustainability,” said Jeff Drees, executive vice president, Daikin Applied. “We can maximize HVAC performance when we can fully assess and support the building envelope. Our relationship with CM3 opens new opportunities to improve our customers’ effectiveness.”

CM3 will continue to operate under its current name and leadership, including Bruce Michelson, president; John Hollister, executive vice president; and Tom Monahan, executive vice president. Cowen and Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to CM3.

Michelson reiterated the value to customers: “CM3 strives to provide best-in-class service and technologies to our customers, including exceptional quality and service with every customer interaction. We share Daikin Applied’s commitment to creating unrivalled customer experiences and are excited that, together, CM3 and Daikin Applied will deliver fully-integrated, comprehensive building solutions that help our customers take the next step in energy efficiency and building modernization.”

CM3 is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia, and has a team of 150 building solutions experts committed to providing every customer with the optimum solution to maximize the comfort, safety and efficiency of their facility. Operating as a corporation for nearly 20 years, CM3 has more than 50 years of experience in its region. CM3 was an early innovator in building automation and systems integration and has a deep bench of experts to deploy technology and solutions that improve comfort, safety and efficiency. CM3 is a certified Schneider Electric Master EcoXpert. For more information, visit

