MINNEAPOLIS — Daikin Applied combined its factory service operations in central and southern Ohio with ElitAire, the company’s existing sales representative and parts distributor in the region. ElitAire, now part of the Daikin Group, will be Daikin Applied’s authorized technology and service provider across the territory, supporting customers throughout the lifecycle of their commercial heating and cooling equipment.

“One source for service and solutions — and a full bench of skilled technicians — allows us to increase customer support no matter the need,” said David Godsil, division vice president and general manager, Daikin Applied Americas. “The value that ElitAire and our other independent reps provide to customers is a key reason we’re growing and positioned to lead the applied HVAC industry.”

ElitAire has represented Daikin Applied for more than a decade and brings nearly 15 years of HVAC sales, service, and parts expertise to engineers and building owners and operators. Principals Matt Beecroft and Rick DeWitt will continue to lead ElitAire, building on the entrepreneurial, customer-first culture that has effectively served companies and driven the business forward.

“Our success is contingent on our customers’ success, which is why we’re continually looking for ways to be nimbler and more responsive,” Beecroft said. “Pairing our current service operations with a team of factory experts allows us to deliver rapid, holistic support, from project design and equipment installation to maintenance and replacement.”

“What’s right for the customer?” said Jeff Drees, executive vice president at Daikin Applied Americas. “Answering that question is the guiding force behind the ongoing evolution of both Daikin Applied and ElitAire. This move ensures we have the best structure and talent to serve our customers.”

ElitAire and Daikin have offices in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and will continue operating from these locations. For more information, visit www.elitaire.com.