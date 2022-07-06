SUWANEE, Ga. — Abatement Technologies, a manufacturer of specialized construction containment products designed to help protect those in and around construction in occupied spaces, introduced the AIRE GUARDIAN® SHIELD CORE (AGSHIELD CORE). This dust containment barrier system consists of temporary containment walls that are light and affordable. This product features a white aluminum exterior, durable galvanized steel interior, and a sound attenuating closed-cell foam core.

“The AGSHIELD CORE was created to enhance the durability, sound attenuation, and thermal properties of our prefabricated modular wall systems,” said Andrew Harber, CEO, Abatement Technologies. “It was designed to work with the existing hardware of our other panel systems and has the ability to easily connect without the need for adaptors. This level of flexibility gives users the ability to combine different types of panels, such as clear and core, when increased visibility is needed.”

The AGSHIELD CORE has a reusable and ergonomic design, making it environmentally friendly and a breeze to set up. The AGSHIELD CORE is able to be installed within hours by just two people. With the cost of construction materials and labor demands increasing, the AGSHIELD CORE is economically friendly and can pay for itself in as little as two uses. Its rugged and durable all-metal construction allows it to stand up to the demands of the construction environment.

In third-party testing, the panels of the AGSHIELD CORE reduced the noise level of an air compressor operating at 90dB at a distance of eight feet from the wall by 20dB. With its reliability and easy-to-assemble design, the AGSHIELD CORE is best suited for any construction that is happening in adjacent occupied areas.

Whatever the project, the AGSHIELD CORE provides a durable solution that maintains quality, reduces weight, and preserves a dust-free environment during installation and removal of the modular wall system. With the AIRE GUARDIAN® SHIELD CORE, health care and related industries are poised to protect critical environments from harmful particulates and compounds faster and more efficiently than ever before. For more information, visit

.