Paris — Abeeway, a provider of low-power combined indoor and outdoor geolocation, and a subsidiary of Actility, a global network server solutions provider utilizing the LoRaWAN® standard, launched the 1WL Abeeway-Murata Geolocation Module (LBEU5ZZ1WL), a multi-technology fused low power wide area network (LPWAN) location solution, offering ultra-low power design for long battery life, exceptional sensitivity, and high flexibility to build customized low-cost tracking devices, suited for Internet of Things (IoT) asset tracking applications for both indoor and outdoor environments, such as asset recovery, traceability, inventory management, theft prevention, amongst many more.

This unique module is made possible thanks to Abeeway’s collaboration with three major providers. The module leverages the extended benefits of the latest LoRa Edge™ platform from Semtech Corp., a global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, and of the STM32WB microcontroller from STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications.

The module hardware is designed and manufactured by Murata Manufacturing, a global leader in the design and supply of multi-functional, high-density modules, is already in the LoRaWAN module market with more than 2.5 million units sold. Thus, Abeeway also benefits from Murata’s experience in high density integration and high-volume production with no compromise on quality.

The 1WL Abeeway-Murata Geolocation Module is available for sampling with a full-featured Discovery Kit on ThingPark Market, an IoT B2B marketplace and will be available in production quantities in September 2022.

Simple, comprehensive, and cutting-edge. An ideal basis for your IoT tracking devices.

Designed to be multifunctional, the Abeeway-Murata Geolocation Module is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Example use cases span across several asset tracking needs from locating shared scooters in urban centers, theft protection, and tool monitoring on construction sites, to productivity and safety solutions such as visitor tracking, guard tour monitoring, social distancing policies, or even monitored evacuations. Moreover, consumer applications include pet tracking, children monitoring during outdoor school events, and elderly safety.

The 1WL Abeeway-Murata Geolocation Module integrates LoRaWAN connectivity, the communication technology that has become the de-facto standard for battery-powered connected IoT for both indoor and outdoor applications over public and private networks.

Here are the features and benefits making the Abeeway-Murata Geolocation Module the ideal foundation for any LPWAN tracking device:

An optimized arrangement of multi-technology radio frequency (RF) engines for indoor and outdoor positioning and a high-performance multi-constellation GNSS receiver (GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo) and support for patented ultra-low-power GPS (LP GPS) mode.

A full power optimized FreeRTOS, drivers and LoRaWAN stack allowing engineers to focus on the application code for each use case, reducing time-to-market and production costs, through use of less complex PCBs, reduced certification risks and budget, as well as testing time and cost for mass production.

Small design, compact form factor SiP (System in Package) and wide operating range (-25°C to 85°C), combined with the ability to use high performance GPS, low-power GPS, Wi-Fi Sniffing, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beaconing and scanning, and location capability via LoRaWAN.

On-board Bluetooth® LE (Bluetooth SIG certification is underway) 5.2 connectivity for easy short-range communication with phone applications and other devices, allowing BLE specific use cases such as contact tracing or monitoring of tools equipped with BLE tags.

The Semtech LR1110 chip is designed to comply with the physical layer requirements of the LoRaWAN specification. The LR1110 is an ultra-low power platform that integrates a long range LoRa® transceiver, multi-constellation GNSS scanner, and passive Wi-Fi MAC address scanner targeting geolocation applications. This long-range transceiver supports LoRa and Gaussian Frequency Shift Keying (GFSK) modulations for LPWAN. The LR1110 is highly configurable to meet different application requirements that utilize the global LoRaWAN standard or proprietary protocols such as SigFox®

The dual-core, multi-wireless-protocol

STM32WB microcontroller offers an innovative architecture of two totally independent MCU cores. One of the cores is optimized for real-time execution of radio-related software, and together, they enable flexible resource use and power management to deliver a better user experience at optimal BoM cost. The STM32WB offers a wide range of digital serial interfaces and GPIOs to support a full range of applications. The wireless MCU series provides digital and analog peripherals suitable for applications requiring an extended battery, long operating life, and complex functions, with integrated Bluetooth 5.2 LE (Low Energy) transceiver and high-speed USB.

