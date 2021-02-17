STRATFORD, Conn. — The Ashcroft® GXLdp differential pressure transmitter with display is designed for monitoring ultra-low pressure applications. The GXLdp is a purpose-built, low-pressure DP sensor for pharmaceutical and biotech applications. Available in ranges as low as ±0.05 inch H2O and accurate to ± 0.25% of span, the GXLdp incorporates Ashcroft TruAccuracy™ performance, which ensures precise measurements throughout the range. Offering a backlit LCD and user selectable analog outputs, the GXLdp provides both local and remote readings. Options include the patented SpoolCal™ actuator which provides in-place system calibration capability as well as optional PNP or NPN switches. For more information, visit www.ashcroft.com.