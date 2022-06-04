Melissa Baker, senior vice president for technical core, USGBC, discusses Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’s (LEED’s) different ratings systems and certifications; the significance of LEED 4.1 and the potential for LEED 4.2; the Top 10 States for LEED certification in 2022; and much more in this video interview.

