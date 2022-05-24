EAST WALPOLE, Mass. – Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V) has named longtime finance executive James Noonan to the role of CFO, effective May 23. A seasoned professional and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Noonan brings more than 20 years of experience in financial management to the CFO role at H&V.

“We are incredibly excited and feel very fortunate to be able to bring someone who has James’ level of experience and expertise to H&V,” said Josh Ayer, CEO of H&V. “He has had an impressive career to date and has helped lead the financial management of several large companies with expanding global footprints. He’s the right fit for H&V at just the right time.”

Prior to joining H&V, Noonan served for three and a half years as operations CFO for Suffolk Construction, one of the largest construction contractors in Massachusetts. From 2016-2018, he spent a year each as vice president of finance and CFO for CRH Americas Materials Inc. North Division, a global building materials group that employs more than 85,000 people at 3,600 locations worldwide. Noonan also worked for CRH Americas Materials Inc., CRH Americas Inc., and CRH Plc. from 2007-2016 in a range of roles, including group internal auditor, assistant audit manager, and corporate controller. Before CRH, he was an accounting manager for tech firm Avaya Inc. and an accountant for Kerry Group Plc., a global food and nutrition company based in Tralee, Ireland.

Born and raised in Ireland, Noonan earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from University College Cork in Cork, Ireland, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“I am excited to be joining H&V at such a pivotal time,” he said. “H&V is such a well-regarded company that’s making a real difference in the world with its innovations and advances. H&V keeps expanding its global footprint, and I’m looking forward to working with the entire H&V team as the company continues to grow.”

