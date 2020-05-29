Kloeckner Metals Corporation Names Andrea Moseley CFO

ROSWELL, Ga. — Kloeckner Metals Corp., a steel and metal service center, announced the promotion of Andrea Moseley to CFO. Moseley will resume the role held by longtime Kloeckner Metals employee Kirk Johnson, who recently retired. Kloeckner Metals’ management board unanimously agreed Moseley will be Johnson’s natural successor due to her wide-ranging experience, proven track record of accomplishing complex initiatives, and deep understanding of Kloeckner Metals’ North American and international business.

Moseley attained bachelor and master’s degrees on accountancy from the University of Mississippi. She then began her career with Ernst & Young, LLP, in the audit and assurance practice.

Moseley joined Kloeckner Metals in 2002. Preceding her current role of executive vice president of finance at the company, she was head of governance and finance transformation for Kloeckner Metal’s parent company, Klöckner & Co SE, in Duisburg, Germany.

“Andrea brings with her passion, dedication, and a can-do attitude that will help further fuel Kloeckner Metals’ pursuit of commercial and operational success,” said John Ganem, CEO of Kloeckner Metals. “We look forward to working closely with Andrea as she enters her new role as chief financial officer and quickly becomes an invaluable partner during Kloeckner Metals’ ongoing transformative journey.”

With the promotion comes Moseley’s appointment to Kloeckner Metal’s executive management team, where she will join Ganem and Bart Clifford, COO. Moseley will be corporately located at Kloeckner Metals’ Roswell headquarters.

Johnson began his tenure at Kloeckner Metals in 1982 as a staff accountant. He then became the divisional controller for the Southwest region in 1986. Johnson was later promoted to head of Kloeckner Metals’ southern division in 1994; corporate controller in 1996; and, finally, CFO in 1997.

“Johnson’s 37 years spent at Kloeckner Metals produced immeasurable contributions to the success of the company and its domestic and international partners,” said Ganem. “We, at Kloeckner Metals, will miss his insight, guidance and steady hand as we navigate our industry.”