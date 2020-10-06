HONG KONG — Chayora Limited, an international infrastructure investor, developer, and operator of hyperscale data center campuses in China, has appointed James McCartney as executive vice president of sales (APAC), based in Singapore, where Chayora is also opening a new regional office.

McCartney joins Chayora from Telstra, where he held a senior customer-focused role leading a team of global specialists in developing cloud and data center strategies and solutions for customers worldwide. He brings 15 years of experience and understanding of the challenges faced by organizations in today's fast-moving technology sector to his new role at Chayora. James’ mandate is to develop Chayora’s APAC customer base, including leading engagements with colocation strategic partners. Priorities will be focusing on APAC customer relationships and leading the engagement with Telstra as Chayora’s strategic partner for colocation. Prior to Asia, James worked with telecommunications operators and data center solution providers in the United Kingdom and around the world.

“Having James join our team is a recognition of Chayora’s continuing successful growth and enables us to expand particularly within the financial services and hyperscale cloud sectors and to develop meaningful long-term relationships with our customers operating out of Singapore,” said Oliver Jones, co-founder and CEO, Chayora. “We look forward to deploying James’ expertise across the APAC region.”

In order to support further growth in the APAC region, Chayora is opening a new office base, located in the Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore.

“I’m excited to be joining the dedicated Chayora team that Oliver and Jonathan have built in China and around the world,” said James. “This is a critical time when we’re seeing the greatest demand for digital infrastructure and mass adoption of cloud platforms, services, and solutions. Especially with regulatory changes that govern the financial services sector, I look forward to supporting our financial institutional customers to enable them to expand their business in greater China.”

For more information, visit www.chayora.com.