NEW YORK — After more than 30 years of service in engineering, construction, and construction law, Kevin Stubblebine will retire on June 1 from his position as chief general counsel of WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

Stephen Dale will succeed Stubblebine, resuming his leadership of the legal department after having spent more than a year as president of the Southeast region. Dale held the position of chief general counsel for seven years prior to Stubblebine’s appointment. He will continue to lead the 12-state Southeast region until his successor is appointed.

Stubblebine joined WSP through the firm’s acquisition of the global earth sciences and environmental consulting firm Golder in 2021, where he had served as chief legal officer and corporate secretary since 2016. He was appointed chief general counsel in May 2021.

“We will miss Kevin’s professionalism and partnership, and his combination of legal and engineering experience has been invaluable to our firm’s success over the past year,” said Lou Cornell, president and CEO, WSP USA. “His influence on his colleagues and our executive leadership team will continue to be felt in everything WSP achieves moving forward. I wish Kevin the best in his richly deserved retirement.”

Stubblebine began his career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in engineering. He later earned a master’s degree in civil engineering from The George Washington University, and his law degree from the Widener University School of Law.

Upon receiving his law degree, Kevin practiced engineering and construction law with the Construction Practice Group of Kirkpatrick & Lockhart LLP, where he represented owners, engineers, and contractors. Prior to joining Golder, Stubblebine was chief counsel for the design and consulting services unit of a global engineering services firm.

Dale returns to the role of chief general counsel with more than 15 years of professional services law experience, including a dozen years with WSP. He joined the firm – then Parsons Brinckerhoff – in 2010 as the assistant general counsel for litigation, and four years later began his first run as general counsel. In this role, he counselled project leadership on claim reduction and mitigation strategies and advised human resources on management issues. He previously led the company’s litigation group to manage all disputes within the Americas and major claims around the world, ranging from construction disputes to employment matters.

Dale graduated with a bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As a recognized expert in construction law, he has published numerous articles on the topic for numerous journals.

Prior to joining WSP, Dale was a partner at SmithPachterMcWhorter PLC, in Vienna, Virginia, where he represented prime contractors and developed joint venture and teaming agreements for infrastructure and energy projects, as well as public/private partnerships.

Dale is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and has served on its board of governors — Construction Institute and board of directors — committee on professional practice.

