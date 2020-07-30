SAINT PAUL, Minn. — TKDA, an employee-owned provider of engineering, architecture and planning services, announces that Darci Tanberg has joined the firm as chief human resources officer.

She takes over from Greg Barlow, who recently retired after serving the company for more than 20 years.

Tanberg comes to TKDA from Taylor Corp., where she was vice president of human resources. She has strong experience in organizational effectiveness, talent acquisition and management, employee engagement, and organizational planning.

“We are very excited to have Darci join our team at TKDA,” said Tom Stoneburner, president and CEO, TKDA. “Her passion for aligning business and human resources strategies, leading efforts across states and multiple offices, and her proven track record at talent recruitment and retention will aid TKDA as we move into our 110th year of growth and innovation.”

Prior to joining Taylor Corp., Tanberg also held senior human resources positions with Lifetouch, Northwest Airlines, and Fairview Health Services.

Tanberg graduated magna cum laude from Concordia University with a degree in organizational management. She also holds a Human Resource Generalist Certification from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a member of Society of Human Resource Management and is a certified coach through Co-active Training Institute.

“I am honored to become part of the TKDA team,” Tanberg said. “As an employee-owned firm providing quality engineering and architectural services in Minnesota and across the country, TKDA is a destination for top talent. I look forward to capitalizing on our strong reputation as a great place to work and helping build out and develop our workforce for the future.”

