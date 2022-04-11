WARRENVILLE, Ill. — EN Engineering (EN) acquired TG Advisers Inc., a steam and gas turbine, generator, and utility plant consultant firm based in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We are excited that TG Advisers has joined EN,” said Adam Biggam, CEO of EN Engineering.” They bring extensive experience and expertise to a wide variety of turbine generator projects ranging from startup optimization to outage planning, maintenance, and root-cause failure analysis. They will be a great complement to our power services team.”

TG Advisers Inc. was founded in 2004 and specializes in troubleshooting, risk-informed outage planning, and O&M optimization solutions. The firm helps utilities navigate a challenging marketplace by leveraging decades of experience with turbines and generators and offer a robust suite of services and training.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to partner with a nationwide industry-leading engineering firm,” said Thomas Reid, director of TG Advisers. “We are excited to be able to expand our capabilities and partner with the EN power experts to offer turnkey solutions.”

