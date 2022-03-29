PASADENA, Calif. — The Priority 10 by iatrixAir Inc. incorporates an extensive array of 16 sensor measurements. The sensor’s measurements include Particle PM 0.3-0.5, 0.5-1.0, 1.0-2.5, 5.0-7.5, 7.5-10.0, VOC, True CO2, temperature, humidity, presence or occupancy via a doppler radar, sound, vibration, air pressure, smoke, and lighting conditions, including brightness and color temperature. Priority 10 will be available in Q2 of 2022.

The Priority 10 is engineered as a cellular-based autonomous system with no Wi-Fi setup needed. The system can be placed anywhere to measure air quality with seamless connectivity to the cloud. It provides near-real-time air quality information via a mobile app or web dashboard. There is no router to install, which avoids an unsecure Wi-Fi point by using a secure cellular connection.

“A company can place the Priority 10 underneath desks, on windows, doorways, or in the air return duct and place as many as needed to receive accurate indoor air quality measurements via mobile app or customized dashboards,” said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of iatrixAir.

iatrixAir is utilizing Samea Innovation cellular-based sensor technology for the Priority 10.

“The Samea Innovation implementation of the Sequans communication module in the Priority 10 is certified for use by cellular carriers in over 200 countries, and it will bring a competitive advantage to iatrixAir,” said Sebastien Amiot, CEO of Samea Innovation.

“Safe and healthy indoor air quality has become an increasingly important issue in many companies that plan to return to work in person following the many challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Installation of precise air quality sensors that can efficiently measure and inform the air quality condition on a real time basis can help reduce the anxiety and concerns that employees may have about commercial spaces,” said McConnaughey.

For more information, visit www.iatrixair.com.