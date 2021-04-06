KINSTON, N.C. — The Fresh Air Power Ventilator (FAPV) is an in-line duct-connected fan that provides fresh outdoor air to meet indoor ventilation code requirements and occupant preferences. Managed mechanical fresh air ventilation improves air quality by diluting the indoor air with fresh outdoor air that is of significantly lower concentration of contaminants. Fresh air ventilation and makeup air can help stabilize the pressurization of the home eliminating the potential for contaminants to enter the home through uncontrolled areas of infiltration. For more information, visit www.fieldcontrols.com.