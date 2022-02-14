HARRISBURG, Pa. — KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, office of Sowinski Sullivan, a transit architectural and engineering firm. The team will leverage their expertise in the planning and design of transportation facilities to continue the expansion of KCI’s growing transit practice.

In 2013, Sowinski Sullivan expanded its operations to Harrisburg, where the team has since provided architectural and engineering services for mass transit system clients and public agencies including the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and South Central Transit Authority. The team utilizes the latest in building information modeling technology along with their in-depth knowledge of LEED and Envision certification standards to provide cost-effective, modern, and sustainable designs for new construction and renovation of all transportation-related facility types and related amenities, such as lighting, canopy structures, landscaping, and safety and accessibility features. Their recent design work includes the Schuylkill Transportation System’s bus operations and maintenance facility, the Amtrak Middletown Station and pedestrian overpass, the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority’s bus storage facility, and rabbittransit’s King Street bus transfer station.

“I am pleased to welcome this experienced team of professionals to KCI and look forward to capitalizing on their strengths to expand our services to transportation clients in the region,” said Barry Schoch, P.E., senior vice president, KCI. “By joining forces, we can explore a broader range of opportunities that will contribute to KCI’s growth in mass transit.”

Michael Hartley, P.E., RA, PMP, CCM, will lead the transition of his team of transit architectural personnel to KCI. Hartley led Sowinski Sullivan’s Harrisburg office and has more than two decades of experience in planning, design, and construction management for a wide range of project types in the public transportation sector. His extensive experience in all facets of design and construction combined with his proven leadership acumen has led to the continued success of his business units. Hartley earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and his master’s degree in civil engineering from Norwich University. He is a certified construction manager and both a professional engineer and registered architect in the state of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited for us to join KCI and leverage the expertise of the firm to expand our offerings to new and existing clients,” said Hartley. “Together I believe our robust capabilities will result in exceptional outcomes for both our staff and KCI.”

The Harrisburg personnel will be joining the firm’s transit practice, led by corporate practice leader Jeffrey D. Knueppel, P.E., and will immediately begin operating as KCI within the company’s existing Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, office. For more information, visit www.kci.com.