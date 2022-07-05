WYLIE, Texas — KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the U.S. acquired AmChel Communications Inc., a Texas-based telecommunications firm. KCI will leverage AmChel’s expertise in turnkey cellular tower installation to expand its growing communications service offerings throughout the state and beyond.

AmChel was founded in 2001 and has since earned a reputation as a leading firm for wireless network infrastructure projects in the region.

Over the last two decades, AmChel’s experts have constructed, deployed, and maintained hundreds of macro cell and small cell installations for major national cellular carriers and providers, expanding their geographic reach from northern Texas to a 13-state footprint. The team comes equipped with extensive knowledge and expertise in the assembly and erection of monopoles, guy-wire, and self-support towers and the installation of antennas and fiber optic cabling with broad experience in providing all related services to improve the speed and capacity of wireless infrastructure. AmChel’s crews have a long-standing history of adapting networks to rapidly evolving standards and technologies with a focus on improving the connectivity of the communities they serve.

“This acquisition expands our growing footprint in Texas but, more importantly, enhances our ability to better meet the demands of our nation’s communications infrastructure network,” said Arch P. Noha, vice president and communications infrastructure discipline manager, KCI. “We have a high regard for the AmChel team and believe they will be an incredible asset to KCI as we integrate them into our existing operations.”

Leading the transition of more than 30 project managers and technicians to KCI, Ronald D. Robinson, president and founder, AmChel, has nearly four decades of experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to founding AmChel, Robinson quickly climbed the ranks serving in roles of progressive responsibility in the management of turnkey installations for microwave and cellular communications systems. Alongside Robinson, Amchel’s senior leadership team has more than 100 combined years of experience in overseeing complex and demanding communications infrastructure projects for national clients.

“We are excited about this new journey we are starting with KCI,” said Robinson. “This partnership provides us with the forward momentum we were looking for to continue providing high service levels for our existing clients while expanding our capabilities in the evolving wireless industry.”

AmChel employees will continue to operate out of their existing office in Wylie, Texas.

