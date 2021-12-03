Project Delivery Method: Integrated project delivery (IPD)
Project Type: Infrastructure improvements
Owner Team: Company CEO, building committee (preselected building managers), corporate leasing manager, corporate capital projects manager, and corporate facility manager
Project Delivery Team: IPD building information modeling (BIM) services consultant
Individual On-Site Project Teams: Building manager and facility manager
2019 HVAC Applications ASHRAE Handbook: Chapter 41, Computer Applications; Chapter 66, Codes and Standards; and Chapter 60, IPD and Building Design
Other References: U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) guidelines for BIM software and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) BIM standards
DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)
- An international commercial building institution makes a corporate decision to update all of its building record drawings to 3D BIM computer-aided drawings (CAD)
- This institution makes a corporate decision mandating all future building programs shall be completed using 3D BIM CAD software to generate contract drawings
- BIM standards shall include the institution’s standard layers documenting operation and maintenance data, e.g., architectural flow plans with all water systems shut-off valves located on the drawing.
Program Goals
- Functional Goals: operation and maintenance documentation and safety and security documentation
- Future Construction Documentation BIM Application Goal:
- Design concept phase — architect-engineer (AE) consultants per project
- Design development (DD) phase — AE
- Construction documents (CD) phase — AE
- Construction delivery phase – general contractor (GC), construction manager (CM), or IPD team, per project
- Closeout phase (as-built and record drawings) — GC / AE
DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT
- The IPD team, including each building’s office manager, building facility manager, and third-party BIM service consultant, will facilitate the project
- The IPD approach will include architectural, structural, HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, and telecommunication record drawings
- The IPD team, which includes corporate management’s building committee of building managers, the leasing manager, capital projects manager, and facility manager — along with a new corporate BIM manager — will design-construct, operate, and maintain BIM contract document standards for all future capital projects, new and tenant fit-out
- The IPD team BIM standards shall include a separate leasing agreement layer documenting the square footages, lease start and end date, and cost per square foot
- The IPD team will establish BIM security and a resiliency layer that will include the site plan showing potential security concerns, e.g., air intakes
- Each building’s facility manager/staff will assist in confirming the location of equipment and devices, e.g., smoke dampers, fire alarm devices, etc., in sync with the other team members documenting existing conditions.
- Two-dimensional building elevations shall not be used
- The BIM service consultant shall coordinate a barcoding process in sync with the corporate facility manager’s CMMS system population of equipment with bar codes
