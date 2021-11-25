INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Corner Canopy Hood is the solution to maximizing wasted space in corner areas. The units are designed to capture and exhaust corrosive vapors, heat steam, and odors when mounted over areas that have water baths, hot plates, or other lab equipment. The canopy hood is molded one piece seamless of advanced composite resins that have superior chemical and corrosion resistance, are flame retardant, and lightweight. The corner canopy can either be wall mounted or suspended from the ceiling and can be equipped with optional side wall panels to prevent cross drafts from affecting the containment of fumes. Standard wall and island canopy hoods are also available both in composite resin and stainless steel. For more information, visit www.hemcocorp.com/canopy.html.
Rust-Proof Chemical Resistant Corner Canopy Hoods – HEMCO
November 25, 2021
