INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Island Canopy Hoods are ideal to locate over peninsulas and are designed to collect and exhaust corrosive vapors, heat, steam, and odors when mounted over areas with water baths, hot plates, or portable equipment. Manufactured of molded, one-piece composite resin, the canopy hoods are lightweight and can be wall-mounted or suspended from the ceiling. The canopy fume hood’s glass smooth surfaces provide superior chemical, corrosion, and heat resistance. Optional side panels prevent cross drafts and further improve airflow while providing a way to contain chemical spills. For more information, visit www.hemcocorp.com/canopy.html.
Rust Proof Chemical Resistant Island Canopy Hoods – HEMCO
August 24, 2020
No Comments
