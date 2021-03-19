INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Island Canopy Hoods are ideal to locate over peninsulas and designed to collect and exhaust corrosive vapors, heat, steam, and odors when mounted over areas with water baths, hot plates, or portable equipment. Manufactured of molded, one-piece composite resin, canopy hoods are lightweight and can be wall-mounted or suspended from the ceiling. The canopy fume hood’s glass smooth surfaces provide superior chemical, corrosion, and heat resistance. Optional side panels prevent cross drafts and further improve airflow while providing a way to contain chemical spills. For more information, visit www.hemcocorp.com/canopy.html.