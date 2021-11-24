LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar’s XRGI Micro CHP produces heat and power form the same fuel source. Using an internal combustion natural gas engine, Micro CHP (< 50 kW/hr) XRGI25, is designed to be an efficient and easy-to-install system intended for light commercial use. Leveraging natural gas as fuel, a facility with a cogeneration system produces energy-efficient heat for domestic hot water and electricity to reduce energy consumption.

The XRGI25 operates at 24 kW power and 163,000 Btu heat. The unit supports grid reliability, and its low emissions are designed to reduce carbon footprint. For more information, visit

.