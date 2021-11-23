LENEXA, Kan. — The AJR-Q is the newest addition to Systemair’s AJR Series of Axial Impulse Jet Fans, which are designed to optimize Sweep Ventilation Systems and reduce costly exhaust ducting in enclosed and underground parking garages. Using the combined performance factors of airflow, thrust, throw, and induction, the AJR fully implements an extraction ventilation strategy to more effectively reduce CO levels compared to traditional garage ventilation designs.

The new AJR-Q addresses the most common challenge of Axial Jet Fans by reducing objectionable fan and airflow noise while improving performance. The innovative design increases airflow and thrust while achieving up to 9% reduction in sound pressure (dB, LpA) measured at 10 feet of distance.

“The AJR-Q series from Systemair is the result of our continued investment in R&D for car park solutions,” said Ivan Daza, P. Eng, product manager, Systemair. “Key differentiators include significantly lower sound levels while also dramatically increasing CFM and thrust. We are pleased with the quietness of the AJR-Q. The minus 7 dB change in sound pressure level of the AJR-Q 355 is essentially cutting in half (55% reduction) the perceived sound volume to the human ear. The minus 4 dB of sound pressure level of the AJR-Q 400 is about a 35% reduction in perceived sound volume.”

The Systemair AJR-Q:

Maximizes the benefit of daily ventilation rate;

Provides optimized construction for Quiet (Q) operation;

Is cULus listed; and

Is manufactured in the USA.

The AJR-Q is Systemair’s latest ventilation solution tested and certified to AMCA International’s Jet Fan Certified Ratings Program (CRP, Rating Method H), to specifically measure and quantify Jet Fan performance, Standard 250 for both air/thrust performance, and Standard 300 for sound performance. For more information, visit www.systemair.com.