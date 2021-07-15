LENEXA, Kan. — The new IV Smart EC – Modbus Jet Fan from Systemair implements the latest digital communication capabilities into the most compact jet fan on the market. Built-in Modbus communication and an available BACnet accessory allow for seamless communication with any building management system (BMS). The Modbus communication enables specific control of each zone to improve CO removal while conserving energy. By controlling only what you need, when you need it, safety and energy savings can go hand in hand.

Digital communication is the control method for modern automation systems. While analog control systems enable basic control and monitoring, digital control systems are built for premium automation systems — the future. The IV Smart EC – Modbus fan, now designed for the next generation of parking garage ventilation, enables designers to implement a Dilution Ventilation Strategy while monitoring key aspects of the jet fan performance.

Additional features of the IV Smart EC – Modbus include:

BACnet communication is available when paired with the Protonode Gateway Accessory (Item # 498173);

Electronically commutated motor (ECM) with integrated motor protection;

Large external electrical box with WAGO quick-connect terminals for easy electrical connection and service access;

Galvanized steel casing;

UL listed (cULus 705); and

AMCA licensed for Jet Fan Sound & Air (AMCA 250 & 300).

“The capabilities and flexibility are what make the IV Smart EC – Modbus Jet Fan so appealing. We have taken a low-profile induction jet fan on the market and modernized the control capabilities for our car park clients,” said Blake Hughey, project engineer, Systemair. “Just a further testimony of Systemair’s commitment to you and our industry.”

For more information, visit https://shop.systemair.com/en-US/iv--smart--ec--modbus--jet--fan/p616276.