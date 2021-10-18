ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air-Conditioning, Heating, & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Clean Energy Business Council, Ltd. (CEBC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to further compliance with harmonized energy efficiency policies, codes, and regulations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The agreement outlines shared goals for both organizations and encourages regional dialogue with stakeholders on building performance, energy conservation, and environmental sustainability.

The two associations will collaborate on several activities, including joint advocacy efforts to accelerate implementation of recognized testing and rating standards. Promoting product certification programs, compliance, and verification mechanisms through the MOU will support the region’s efforts regarding green building codes and exceeding minimum energy performance standards.