ASHRAE and the World Filtration Institute (WFI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The agreement outlines how ASHRAE and WFI will work cooperatively on common public affairs initiatives and leverage the strengths of both organizations to address critical challenges in the industry, while promoting innovative solutions that benefit the global community.

"ASHRAE is pleased to establish this collaboration with the World Filtration Institute (WFI) through our new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU),” said 2024-25 ASHRAE President M. Dennis Knight, P.E., BEMP, Fellow Life Member. “This agreement signifies our mutual commitment to advancing sustainability, fostering innovation and establishing global standards. Together, ASHRAE and WFI will work to enhance the built environment by championing energy efficiency, decarbonization, resilience, and improved indoor air quality.”

"Signing this MOU with ASHRAE marks a significant milestone for the World Filtration Institute," said Dr. Christine Sun, WFI President. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovative filtration solutions and sustainable practices. By combining our expertise and resources, we are honored to work together with ASHRAE to drive advancements in energy efficiency, decarbonization, resilience, and indoor air quality towards a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world for all and future generations."

The MOU includes consistent leadership communication to:

Ensure ongoing advancement of collaborative projects.

Keep each respective organization informed of major initiatives.

Discuss new opportunities for collaboration.

In addition to these communication goals, ASHRAE’s and WFI’s specific areas of potential collaboration include advocacy, conferences and meetings, research, publications, education and technical activities coordination.