ATLANTA — ASHRAE, the Associated Air Balance Council (AABC), the AABC Commissioning Group (ACG), and the Energy Management Association (EMA) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The MOU was signed by Mike Kelly, TBE, CxA, president, AABC; Troy Byers, P.E., TBE, CxA, president, ACG; Chris Smith, CxA, EMP, president, EMA; and Wade Conlan, ASHRAE director-at-large, at a signing ceremony during the AABC Annual Meeting in Destin, Florida. The agreement specifies the path forward and defines parameters by which the organizations will work cooperatively to promote the advancement of emerging research and technologies to support a more sustainable built environment.

“With a focus on maintaining safe, healthy, and efficient built environments, ASHRAE is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with AABC, ACG, and EMA to enhance innovative technologies and resources to meet the challenges of the communities we serve,” said Mick Schwedler, P.E., 2021-2022 ASHRAE president, Fellow ASHRAE, LEED AP. “The global pandemic along with environmental threats have raised the profile of building industry organizations such as ours to set the foundation for impactful solutions to improve the built environment for us all.”

"Properly performed testing and balancing by a certified, independent firm has positive ripple effects on the performance of equipment, systems, and entire buildings that help give owners what they paid for," said Kelly. "Through ASHRAE's leadership position among HVAC engineers, manufacturers, and others, we believe a better understanding of TAB's central role in improving performance can lift standards and expectations across the industry, to the benefit of everyone."

"One of ACG's primary missions is advocating for early involvement of the commissioning provider on all projects, and that an independent provider working directly for the building owner should be the norm," said Byers. "We look forward to working with ASHRAE and their extensive reach within the building industry to communicate those messages."

“We look forward to exploring ways we can combine our education and advocacy efforts to promote EMA’s commissioning-based energy management process, with the goal of maximizing energy savings for building owners everywhere,” said Smith.

Areas of alliance include: