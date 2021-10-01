SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has entered into a strategic alliance with Nordicco A/S, manufacturer of Northern Light® High Volume Low Speed (HVLS) fans headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark. Northern Light® patented technology combines HVLS fans with UV-C light.

The use of UV-C is part of a multilayer strategy that has been recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce SARS-CoV-2 exposure in high-risk indoor settings, like schools and restaurants. UV-C has been used for decades to help control airborne pathogens, such as tuberculosis and the addition of air movement has been shown to increase UV-C’s effectiveness.

“The strategic alliance with Nordicco is our first major investment in the EU region, and we are enthusiastic about the partnership,” said Dave Kallstrom, president of operations, Greenheck. “Nordicco has demonstrated remarkable innovation with the creation of the Northern Light technology. Their large-scale testing of the Northern Light product has shown increased protection of people from airborne pathogens in building environments. We look forward to our future partnership with Nordicco and bringing this technology to the markets we serve.”

Northern Light UV-C technology is embedded in each fan blade to maximize the pathogens’ exposure to UV-C, optimizing the light’s effectiveness. The development of Nordicco’s technologies has been supported by ELFORSK, Danish Energy’s research and development program, and the Danish Government’s Innobooster program. Nordicco has also worked closely with the Danish Technological Institute. The Institute’s test report cited this technology as “the most efficient system for disinfection and distribution of large air volumes while occupants are present in the room.”

“Since we started our journey in 2018, we have successfully introduced the technology to a wide range of Danish, German and Swedish companies, municipalities, and educational institutions,” said Dennis Thomsen, founder and CEO, Nordicco. “The agreement with Greenheck will give our technology exposure in large markets outside Europe, paving the way for our continued growth.”

For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.