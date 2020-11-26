HINWIL, Switzerland — Facilio, an AI-driven property operations and maintenance platform, and Belimo, a global manufacturer of HVAC field devices, announced a strategic collaboration to enhance the buildings industry by delivering connected and sustainable environments.

Addressing the growing need for efficient building operations, Facilio and Belimo will help real estate owners, operators, and service providers turn IoT data into operational insights and workflows to optimize building performance and comfort in real time.

“For customers who are shifting to an agile, data-driven operating model, Facilio and Belimo will deliver a single, connected, operational environment, helping them gain complete real-time visibility and control of their space and equipment,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO and founder, Facilio. “We are excited to partner with market leader Belimo to significantly impact how the real estate industry transforms their property operations with data.”

Facilio’s O&M platform harnesses IoT and aggregates hard-to-access building data to optimize HVAC systems and building performance in real time, implementing effective sustainability measures and elevating the tenant experience — all from one place. Facilio works with estate owners and operators to provide real-time building performance to help them take action when needed versus traditional reactive changes.

“The real estate industry is engaged in creating sustainable buildings and contributing to ESG goals through digital transformation and industry collaborations,” said Salvatore Cataldi, global strategic building IoT expert, Belimo. “The synergy between Belimo's digital ecosystem and Facilio's O&M platform leverage available data to unlock the potential of connected buildings and address the new challenges."

Belimo sensors, control valves, and damper actuators for HVAC applications are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of connected buildings and provide easy access to the devices' valuable data. Except for system integration into the building management systems, every Belimo IoT device has an additional digital identity that offers an open interaction in a digital ecosystem. This digital identity provides a dynamic platform for implementing new applications with different partners at every integration level.

With the contributions of Belimo’s IoT ecosystem, Facilio’s cloud-based O&M solution provide:

• Remote Asset Performance & Optimization: Remote monitoring and control of multiple building assets, through a “single-pane-of-glass” interface. With automated ML-driven fault detection and diagnostics to optimize HVAC performance and energy efficiency in real time.

• Sustainability Management: Provide real-time energy consumption analytics, measurement and verification, performance benchmarking, digitized electronic content management, reporting, and more.

• Automated Maintenance: Customizable and automated workflows — preventive condition-based, and predictive maintenance.

• Seamless Tenant & Occupant Experiences: An app to help tenants, owners, and facility managers work remotely and access data, initiate tenant service requests, and visitor and vendor management.

With a renewed focus on operational excellence and an emphasis on delivering a safe, sustainable, efficient built environment, the collaboration between Belimo and Facilio O&M solution enhances the real estate industry to innovate faster and meet today’s fast-changing market needs. For more information, visit www.belimo.us.