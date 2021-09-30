The board members of the Albert Einstein Academy charter middle school in San Diego, California had a vision. They wanted to take an abandoned, neglected former nursing facility and convert it into a quiet, comfortable environment for learning and enrichment. This application perfectly aligned with the many advantages of a Carrier VRF comfort system. Using the heat recovery outdoor units featuring inverter-controlled compressors along with a variety of indoor fan coil models, the VRF system was estimated to reduce energy usage from the original base system by 31.9%.