Jasper® Engines needed to replace an aging hydronic HVAC system in their office building in Indiana. This project came with an array of challenges. It’s an older building with three floors, a floor underground, and a glass façade. Jasper® wanted the versatility of a VRF system that would solve a lot of its problems. After visiting the Carrier VRF training facility, they decided on the Toshiba Carrier VRF Heat Recovery System, including Compact Four-Way Cassette indoor units, Medium Static Ducted indoor units, and a BACnet Interface. Now, Jasper employees stay comfortable with the ability to easily adjust the temperature in multiple zones without calling maintenance.
