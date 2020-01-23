ProPEX® EP Reducing Tees Series – Uponor

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A significant number of all pipe connections on commercial job sites are composed tees. Taking the time to create these tees increases labor costs, undercutting installation efficiencies. A new series of ProPEX® engineered polymer (EP) reducing tees from Uponor North America allows system designers and installers to eliminate these costly, time-consuming connections to better meet tight project deadlines and keep schedules on track.

Designed for residential and commercial plumbing and hydronic applications, Uponor’s new reducing tees streamline installations by eliminating unnecessary connections when joining pipes of various diameters. A single reducing tee will do the job of a composed tee made of several different components (tee, rings, and reducing couplings), sharply cutting the time and labor needed to make the connection.

The new series consists of 10 different reducing tees in a variety of outlet configurations from ½ inch to 2 inches in diameter — the sizes most in demand, based on recent field research by Uponor. Made of a highly durable and reliable engineered polymer, these fittings are designed to resist corrosion, withstand thousands of pounds of force, and handle the high temperatures found on many commercial projects. For more information, visit www.uponor.com.