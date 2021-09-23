This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » Wiegmann Associates Names Josh Estrel a Project Engineer
ST. LOUIS — Josh Estrel has joined Wiegmann Associates as a project engineer.
Estrel will be responsible for designing and engineering heating, cooling, and ventilation systems for various Wiegmann Associates projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri – Columbia. For more information, visit www.wiegmannassoc.com.