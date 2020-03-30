Mueller Associates Names Rebecca Fischer, P.E. LEED AP BD+C, Project Manager

BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates has announced that Rebecca Fischer, P.E., LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to project manager. Fischer, who has been with Mueller since 2004, is a mechanical engineer who has played a key role in several of the firm’s major projects in museums, higher education, government and corporate buildings, and historic preservation.

Among Fischer’s recent projects are the modernizations of the National Air and Space Museum (NASM) and the National Academy of Sciences, both on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The NASM renovation, the largest project in Mueller’s history, has involved the comprehensive HVAC and envelope revitalization of the 687,000-square-foot facility for the Smithsonian Institution. The project is currently under construction.

In addition to her project responsibilities at Mueller, Fischer serves as a technology resource and mentor. She chairs the firm’s Technology Applications Committee and is an Autodesk Revit MEP mechanical certified professional and an advisory board member for the Revit Baltimore User Group. She has attended Autodesk University and tested Revit MEP products to provide providing constructive feedback to improve the user experience and solutions.

Fischer is also active in the Baltimore chapter of ASHRAE and has volunteered with the Maryland Engineering Challenge at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

She holds a BAE in Architectural Engineering with a mechanical emphasis from Pennsylvania State University (2003), serves as a volunteer alumni interviewer for the Schreyer Honors College at the university, and has been an alumni mentor for fourth-year students in the architectural/engineering program.

“Rebecca has been a vital part of our team here at Mueller for more than 15 years and has helped us remain at the forefront of industry standards in terms of technology and innovation,” said Todd Garing, PE, LEED AP BD+C, vice president and group manager. “She has been instrumental in working with clients and design teams for some of our largest and most challenging projects. Rebecca’s advanced expertise in the development of 3-D building information models has been crucial to project delivery as well as ongoing building stewardship for clients. She will be an excellent project manager.”

