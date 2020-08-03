BALTIMORE — Mueller Associates has announced that Bradley Gratton, P.E., has been promoted to mechanical project engineer. Gratton joined the firm in 2015 and has contributed engineering expertise to the design and construction administration of numerous complex and high-profile projects in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Projects include the new Duke InterProfessional Education and Care Building in Durham, North Carolina; lab and infrastructure renovations within the University of Maryland H.J. Patterson Building in College Park, Maryland.; master utility planning and infrastructure projects at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.; the renovation and adaptive reuse of the historic Corcoran building in Washington, D.C.; and natatorium and library renovations at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s, Maryland.

Gratton holds a bachelor’s degree (2015) in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland.

“Brad has been a key team member on several of our most complicated projects,” said Steven Gillis, P.E., vice president and group manager with Mueller. “His technical expertise, strong communications skills, and in-depth knowledge of HVAC systems and energy-conservation strategies consistently make him a valuable resource to our clients.”

For more information, visit www.muellerassoc.com.