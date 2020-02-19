Building Connect+ – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US

SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a supplier of variable refrigerant Fflow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, introduces Building Connect+, a new cloud-based, controls software package.

Building Connect+ is a simple and secure controls platform for managing CITY MULTI® VRF systems, third-party BACnet® devices and hardwired equipment from one convenient interface.

Well-suited for light commercial and multifamily applications, the software reduces initial installation and pairing costs while reducing commissioning time through the use of a web-based portal. This is because the software requires minimal programming, special software, or licenses to control multiple units and devices.

Building Connect+ uses an on-site panel (BCP-50) to connect the central controller and third-party equipment to the internet. The panel can auto-discover and seamlessly connect up to 50 CITY MULTI VRF indoor units, five BACnet devices, and eight hardwired devices using digital input/output with configuration done through a simple web portal.

Additionally, Building Connect+ allows account managers to add and manage independent users, giving specific levels of access to approved users through internet-connected devices.

The new software boasts several other features to increase ease of use including:

• Maintenance tool data available in the same browser, eliminating the need for additional hardware;

• Single location for managing trends, alarms, and schedules for all connected equipment, including a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS);

• Ability to connect to either a local area network or insert a SIM card for cellular data connection; and

• Two-factor user authentication for secure cloud access.

“We’re always developing new ways to simplify and improve HVAC operation for our customers,” said Charles Miltiades, director of controls, products, and solutions for Mitsubishi

Electric Trane HVAC US. “With Building Connect+, we’ve made system management much easier for contractors and building managers. This software allows approved tenants of multifamily and office buildings the convenience of system control through their mobile devices.”

For more information, visit www.mitsubishipro.com/buildingconnectplus.