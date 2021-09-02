DAVIDSON, N.C. — With the addition of four new mid-size tonnages to its 3- to 25-ton Foundation rooftop product line, Trane offers a range of light commercial rooftop solutions. The new medium Foundation features a footprint specifically designed for immediate like-for-like replacement. Retrofit models require less time on the roof and less upfront expense as the additional cost of a curb adapter is not required. No matter the size or capacity requirement, the small, new medium, or large Foundation unit offers the price-conscious business owner, contractor, or facility manager easy plug-and-play installations and reliability for a variety of small building applications. For more information, click here.
Medium Foundation Rooftop Units – Trane
September 2, 2021
