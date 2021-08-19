JESSUP, Md. — Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) highlights the TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, which provides corrosion and leak protection for cold water basins. For more than 20 years, thousands of cooling towers, fluid coolers and condensers with the TriArmor® System have withstood the harshest environments, proving its durability and reliability. This patented system is designed specifically for evaporative cooling equipment for HVAC, industrial, and refrigeration applications.

The TriArmor System offers three layers of protection, starting with G-235 galvanized steel, a heavy, commercially available galvanized steel. Universally recognized for its strength and durability, it offers excellent service life under normal operating conditions with proper maintenance and water treatment. The second layer is a Thermosetting Hybrid Polymer baked onto the galvanized steel to create a durable barrier. This polymerized coating has been tested to withstand 6,000 hours in a 5% salt spray without blistering, chipping, or losing adhesion. The third layer, a Polyurethane Barrier, is a factory-applied, corrosion-resistant, impermeable coating that ensures a seamless basin. To help ensure leak-free longevity, microscopic chains of rubber-like resin molecules permanently bond tightly with one another and the thermosetting hybrid polymer. These three layers of protection form a bond for the ultimate in corrosion resistance and leak protection.

In addition to real-world testing over the past two decades, the TriArmor Corrosion Protection System has also been subjected to a series of rigorous corrosion tests including an acid test (pH=4), an alkaline test (pH=11), a chloride level test, and a 5% salt spray test. Basins also endured heavy impact testing. Remarkably, there were no penetrations left in basins protected by the TriArmor System.

Protection of the cold water basin is the easiest way to extend the life of evaporative cooling equipment. As long as the basin is in good condition, nearly every other part of the equipment can be repaired or replaced. For more information www.baltimoreaircoil.com/triarmor.